Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheriff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California.
Dr. Sheriff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roth, Janet Helene MD2702 Dana St, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 843-7684
-
2
Psychiatric Alternatives and Wellness Center5767 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94618 Directions (510) 868-2526
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheriff?
Great doctor, a psychiatrist that actually cares and does some psychotherapy, to boot. Compassionate, clearly well trained, doesn't just throw meds at your either (unless you need them!) Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891081535
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University Of California
- Stanford University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheriff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheriff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheriff works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheriff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheriff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheriff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheriff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.