See All Psychiatrists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California.

Dr. Sheriff works at ROTH, JANET HELENE MD in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roth, Janet Helene MD
    2702 Dana St, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 843-7684
  2. 2
    Psychiatric Alternatives and Wellness Center
    5767 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 868-2526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sheriff?

    Sep 12, 2021
    Great doctor, a psychiatrist that actually cares and does some psychotherapy, to boot. Compassionate, clearly well trained, doesn't just throw meds at your either (unless you need them!) Highly recommend.
    — Sep 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sheriff to family and friends

    Dr. Sheriff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sheriff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD.

    About Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891081535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheriff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheriff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheriff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheriff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheriff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheriff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sara Sheriff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.