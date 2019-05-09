See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hilo, HI
Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hilo, HI. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.

Dr. Sakamoto works at East Hawaii Health in Hilo, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hilo Medical Center
    1190 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 873-4093
  2. 2
    Winward Orthopedic Group
    30 Aulike St Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-4658

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sakamoto?

    May 09, 2019
    An emergency visit that she added to her full schedule. She was easy to communicate with and was open to an unusual situation. Her staff was very friendly and helpful as well.
    — May 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sakamoto to family and friends

    Dr. Sakamoto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sakamoto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD.

    About Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447411533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sakamoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakamoto has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.