Dr. Sara Rifai, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara Rifai, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Leesburg, FL.
Dr. Rifai works at
South Leesburg Dental Care27417 US Highway 27, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 607-6148
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently had an old crown replaced by Sara Rifai. I have had numerous crowns installed over the years. Sara and her team were caring, competent and gentle. This is possibly the best experience I've ever had in a dental office. The whole procedure took less than 2.5 hours including making and installing the crown. I definitely recommend them.
- Dentistry
- English
