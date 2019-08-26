Overview

Dr. Sara Richer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Richer works at Northeast Medical Group Otolaryngology in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.