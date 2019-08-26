Dr. Richer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Richer, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Richer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Richer works at
Locations
Connecticut Biopsy Center888 White Plains Rd Ste 206, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 459-2666
Northeast Medical Group Otolaryngology1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 459-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life
About Dr. Sara Richer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760676696
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richer works at
Dr. Richer has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Richer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.