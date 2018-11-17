See All Hematologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Sara Riaz, MD

Hematology
Overview

Dr. Sara Riaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital

Dr. Riaz works at Beaumont Hematology and Oncology, Troy MI in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beaumont Hematology and Oncology
    44199 Dequindre Rd # G-10, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 964-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Anemia
Lymphocytosis
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2018
    Very compassionate. Office wait times are long, but worth it. God bless her
    — Nov 17, 2018
    About Dr. Sara Riaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215192729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hospital
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Riaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riaz works at Beaumont Hematology and Oncology, Troy MI in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Riaz’s profile.

    Dr. Riaz has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Riaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

