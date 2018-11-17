Dr. Sara Riaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Riaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Riaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital
Dr. Riaz works at
Locations
Beaumont Hematology and Oncology44199 Dequindre Rd # G-10, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate. Office wait times are long, but worth it. God bless her
About Dr. Sara Riaz, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riaz works at
Dr. Riaz has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.