Dr. Sara Pulito, DO
Overview
Dr. Sara Pulito, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI.
Locations
Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion16151 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2506
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nice staff all around.
About Dr. Sara Pulito, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902266281
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulito.
