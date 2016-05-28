Dr. Sara Popkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Popkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Popkin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Popkin works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Mental Health Services100 Straube Center Blvd, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 737-7797
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popkin?
truly caring
About Dr. Sara Popkin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1770809949
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popkin works at
Dr. Popkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.