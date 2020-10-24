Dr. Sara Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Pereira, MD
Dr. Sara Pereira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
The University of Alabama At Birmingham1900 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-7019
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pereira performed my mitral valve repair in Nov 2018. This procedure was supposed to have been an easier one but turned out to be far from it. In mid-procedure she had to change from a minimally invasive procedure to a full sternectomy. To make a long story short, she was great before the procedure, worked great under pressure during the procedure and had great post-op care for me. Dr. Pereira is literally a life saver and an angel with her hands and skills. Thank you doctor. Doing great now.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851323505
- University Alabama
- University Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Of Cincinatti Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
