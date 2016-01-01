Overview

Dr. Sara Pauk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Pauk works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

