Dr. Sara Pauk, MD
Dr. Sara Pauk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions
Primary Care at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98109 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
- Harborview Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pauk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pauk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pauk has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pauk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pauk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pauk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pauk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pauk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.