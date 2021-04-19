Overview

Dr. Sara Nashi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Nashi works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in West Chester, OH with other offices in Mason, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.