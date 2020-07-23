Overview

Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Mucowski works at Champaign Dental Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.