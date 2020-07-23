See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Mucowski works at Champaign Dental Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas IVF
    3000 Communications Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093
    Dallas IVF
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1001, Dallas, TX 75246

Hospital Affiliations
  Medical City Plano
  Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 23, 2020
    Best bedside manner of any doctor that I have ever witnessed, and I have worked in healthcare for years. She is down to earth, answers every question, includes your spouse in the conversation, and she wants you to have a successful pregnancy and will do whatever it takes! Never made my weight the main concern for infertility and looked for answers to why I had issues. Love her and so thankful that I have a beautiful son because I took the chance for a consult.
    CB — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD

    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    15 years of experience
    English
    1881885077
    Education & Certifications

    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Villanova University
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mucowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mucowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mucowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mucowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mucowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mucowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mucowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

