Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Mucowski works at
Locations
Dallas IVF3000 Communications Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 429-2640
Dallas IVF3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1001, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best bedside manner of any doctor that I have ever witnessed, and I have worked in healthcare for years. She is down to earth, answers every question, includes your spouse in the conversation, and she wants you to have a successful pregnancy and will do whatever it takes! Never made my weight the main concern for infertility and looked for answers to why I had issues. Love her and so thankful that I have a beautiful son because I took the chance for a consult.
About Dr. Sara Mucowski, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1881885077
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Villanova University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mucowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mucowski.
