Dr. Sara Mobasseri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I immediately felt at ease with Dr. Mobaserri. She has excellent communication skills and is so kind. It is refreshing to find a physician who explains your condition without making it so technically challenging that it is difficult to understand. She came highly recommended by another one of my physicians and she is definitely the right fit for myself/spouse. Thanks for your time and patience during a difficult time.
- Rush University Medical Center
- Cardiology
Dr. Mobasseri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobasseri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobasseri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobasseri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobasseri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobasseri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobasseri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.