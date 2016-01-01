Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metcalf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD is a dermatologist in Stillwater, OK. Dr. Metcalf completed a residency at University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine, Oklahoma City Ok. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Metcalf is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater1329 S Sangre Rd Ste B, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1881733780
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine, Oklahoma City Ok
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Stillwater Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Metcalf?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metcalf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metcalf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metcalf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metcalf has seen patients for Folliculitis, Rosacea and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metcalf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Metcalf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metcalf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metcalf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metcalf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.