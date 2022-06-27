See All Cardiologists in Germantown, MD
Dr. Sara Mekuria, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sara Mekuria, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Mekuria works at Germantown Primary HealthCare in Germantown, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Cardiovascular Specialists of Germantown
    12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 114, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 815-6644
    Sara M Mekuria, MD, FACC, RPVI
    801 Toll House Ave, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 815-6644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Jun 27, 2022
DISCLAIMER: i am a former ICU RN with over 33+ years experience. I have had the pleasure of going to GREAT MD offices that are organized and well run with great staff. and I have had the total opposite. Dr Mekuria is EXCELLENT. she is conservative, takes an excellent medical history, listens and issues reasonable and appropriate interventions. I first went in June after noting I had a sudden and unexpected increase in my BP readings. I am a long-distance cycling, runner and am VERY FIT, so this was unusual. I had an abnormal ECG upon my first visit along with the persistent elevated BP reading. i was kinda a "zebra". so she ordered that i undergo a Cardiac CT a 2D echo and carotid ultrasound to further investigate. i did all that (with the dedicated and personalized assistance of her front office staff. Long story short, I have a very slightly enlarged heart due to my exercise conditioning, but i also had new onset hypertension which required medication. We mutually discussed the best med which would work while not interfering with my very very active lifestyle. so far so good and my numbers are trending downward and the med may need further tweaking. This office is ORGANIZED, communicates well, no drama and very flexible and personable in helping all folks of all walks of life. It is a smaller practice- I fond this to be a HUGE positive factor. So, if you want more calm, one on one competent conservative cardiac care, i HIGHLY endorse Dr Mekuria.
    EN — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sara Mekuria, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861650111
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Mekuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mekuria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mekuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mekuria has seen patients for Unstable Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekuria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekuria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

