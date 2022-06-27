Overview

Dr. Sara Mekuria, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Mekuria works at Germantown Primary HealthCare in Germantown, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.