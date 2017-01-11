Dr. Sara Meadows, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meadows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Meadows, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Meadows, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Meadows works at
Locations
Spine West5387 Manhattan Cir Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 494-7773
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meadows is engaging, friendly and sincere in her desire to help her patients. I was fortunate enough to see her during a holiday week when no providers were in town. She is conservative in her approach and definitely methodical in her assessment, diagnosis and treatment. She take the time to listen to my problems, detailed background and needs. I am very pleased with Dr. Meadows and recommend her to anyone looking for help with orthopedic issues.
About Dr. Sara Meadows, DO
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780840454
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute Of Chicago
- St Vincent'S Midtown Hospital
- Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathy
