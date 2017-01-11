Overview

Dr. Sara Meadows, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Meadows works at Spine West in Boulder, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.