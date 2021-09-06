Overview

Dr. Sara McGee, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. McGee works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.