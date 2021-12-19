Dr. Sara Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Mayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Mayo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Mayo works at
Locations
1
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-8050Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
2
Swing Unit At Alice Peck Day10 Alice Peck Day Dr, Lebanon, NH 03766 Directions (603) 443-9572
3
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-2241
4
Scarborough Surgery Center84 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 761-6642
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Mayo 3 times and found her cheery manner very reassuring. She is professional, knowledgeable and I felt I was in good hands. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Sara Mayo, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811075047
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.