See All Psychiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Sara Markey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sara Markey, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sara Markey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with St Elizabeth's Hospital

Dr. Markey works at Progressive Psychiatry in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain View Clinical Research Inc
    3955 E Exposition Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 761-3208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Markey?

Jul 15, 2021
I was falling apart when I called her in 2012. She was not accepting new patients but she called me back because she said that something in my voice seemed so desperate that she had to respond. I only was able to see her a few times because of my money issues but she allowed me to pay her as I was able. Her kindness is something that I will never forget and if you are fortunate enough to have her as your psychiatrist you are very fortunate.
Annie in Denver — Jul 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sara Markey, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Markey, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Markey to family and friends

Dr. Markey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Markey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Markey, MD.

About Dr. Sara Markey, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477630473
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Elizabeth's Hospital
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sara Markey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Markey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Markey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Markey works at Progressive Psychiatry in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Markey’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Markey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sara Markey, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.