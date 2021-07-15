Dr. Sara Markey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Markey, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Markey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with St Elizabeth's Hospital
Dr. Markey works at
Locations
Mountain View Clinical Research Inc3955 E Exposition Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (303) 761-3208
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markey?
I was falling apart when I called her in 2012. She was not accepting new patients but she called me back because she said that something in my voice seemed so desperate that she had to respond. I only was able to see her a few times because of my money issues but she allowed me to pay her as I was able. Her kindness is something that I will never forget and if you are fortunate enough to have her as your psychiatrist you are very fortunate.
About Dr. Sara Markey, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markey works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Markey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.