Dr. Sara Marcino, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Marcino, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.
Locations
Still Point1012 ANNA KNAPP EXT, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 884-3070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in Mount Pleasant.
About Dr. Sara Marcino, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1609829886
Education & Certifications
- MUSC Med Ctr of Med U of SC
- Yale University
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcino.
