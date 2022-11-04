Dr. Sara Mahmood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Mahmood, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sara Mahmood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vascular Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest1560 N 115th St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmood?
Dr.Mahmood is the best I had an amputation in June 2022 she completely explained all my options and we decided on an amputation she never made me feel like this was my fault every time I saw her she would always say WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS I still see her to this very day she is simply amazing anything I need I simply let her know and she goes above and beyond for me I really recommend her she may be a little non talkative at first but once you get to know her she's an amazing person an amazing doctor I highly highly just recommend her I trust this woman 100% with my life she's done two surgeries on me so far
About Dr. Sara Mahmood, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194085043
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahmood using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.