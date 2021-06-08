Dr. Sara Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Lyons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Locations
Goc2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 792-5800
Goc10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 792-5810
Trihealth Women's Services3715 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 792-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Easy check-up and quick IUD implant
About Dr. Sara Lyons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samiritan Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Washington and Lee University, Lexington Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.