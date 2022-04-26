Dr. Sara Lubitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Lubitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Lubitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Lubitz works at
Locations
-
1
Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program125 Paterson St Ste 5100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7219
-
2
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7219
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lubitz is a very caring and understanding doctor. Her bedside manner is warm and heartfelt. Dr Lubitz takes her time with each patient and explains everything to you! I truly wish I could find a doctor like her in every field!
About Dr. Sara Lubitz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
