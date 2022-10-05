Overview

Dr. Sara Levine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Sara S Levine MD in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.