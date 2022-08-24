Dr. Sara Lally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Lally, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Lally, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lally works at
Locations
Shields & Shields, MD, PC840 Walnut St Ste 1440, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's top going the best
About Dr. Sara Lally, MD
- Ocular Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922295138
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lally has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lally, there are benefits to both methods.