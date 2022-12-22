Overview

Dr. Sara Kulangara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA.



Dr. Kulangara works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.