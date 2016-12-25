See All Radiation Oncologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Sara Kim, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sara Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Kim works at Glendale Adventist Cancer Center in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sara H Kim MD A Medical Corporation
    381 Merrill Ave Ste A, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 25, 2016
    Dr. Sara Kim is an amazing doctor. First time as I saw her, said to myself, Fred you are in good hands. I enjoy visiting Dr. Kim office to get my Radiation Prostate cancer therapy. The staffs and Radiation Therapists they are very friendly. I fill that I’m with my own family, I have never such Emotions before. I’m so happy to go daily for treatment. I recommend Dr. Sara Kim to everyone. Overall, I have a great experience and I’m happy with my excellent Dr. Kim and her staffs.GOD Bless
    fred koch in Glendale, CA — Dec 25, 2016
    About Dr. Sara Kim, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851405278
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Glendale Adventist Cancer Center in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

