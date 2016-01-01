See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.

Dr. Karamloo works at Fremont Podiatrists Group in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fremont Podiatrists Group
    39210 State St Ste 107, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 794-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1396989489
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Kenedy Meml Hosps-Univ Mc
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karamloo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karamloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karamloo works at Fremont Podiatrists Group in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Karamloo’s profile.

    Dr. Karamloo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamloo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

