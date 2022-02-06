See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Overview

Dr. Sara Kanamori, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. 

Dr. Kanamori works at UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sadia S. Khan, MD
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 784-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Torrance Memorial Physician Network
    3701 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 378-2234

Hospital Affiliations
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 06, 2022
I find Dr. Sara Kanamori a very good natured doctor. My first visit with her as my primary care doctor, I can immediately tell that she has a sharp mind that she was able to detect health issues that need to be addressed. She decides on actual numbers presented to her over a period of time to resolve my issues. I felt an instant connection with her to trust her with my health issues.
— Feb 06, 2022
About Dr. Sara Kanamori, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851755508
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kanamori has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kanamori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kanamori works at UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kanamori’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanamori. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanamori.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanamori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanamori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

