Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.

Locations
Kaltreider Sara A MD630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 140, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 244-8610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841263670
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg Va, Bs Chemistry
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kaltreider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaltreider accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaltreider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaltreider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaltreider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaltreider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaltreider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.