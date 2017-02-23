Dr. Sara Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
St Charles Rehabilitation1895 Walt Whitman Rd, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 249-9525
Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-4885
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology554 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 360-3796
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Johnson for 19 years. At age 40, Dr. Johnson, within 2 visit was able to tell me I had Scleroderma ( a rare disease) after I had been to several other Rheumatologist that couldn't figure it out. I trust her medical intelligence, her ability to investigate any new treatments that are offered out there and make sure they are right for me. Dr. Johnson is a brilliant doctor. Thanks Dr. Johnson for being the only Doctor I trust my life to. I highly recommend Dr. Johnson.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1043206964
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Ankylosing Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
