Dr. Sara James, MD
Dr. Sara James, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC.
Central Dermatology Center PA2238 Nelson Hwy Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 401-1994
Burton Linthicum/Christman Mds3900 Browning Pl Ste 202, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 782-2735
Central Dermatology Center â€“ Raleigh1212 Cedarhurst Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 782-2735
Central Dermatology Center â€“ Cary110 Preston Executive Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 653-1344
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I would recommend this dermatologist. She is kind and capable.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1417303488
Dr. James accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.