Dr. Sara Immerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Immerman works at Advocare ENT Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.