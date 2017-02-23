Dr. Hurvitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- CA
- Santa Monica
- Dr. Sara Hurvitz, MD
Dr. Sara Hurvitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Hurvitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Hurvitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parkside Surgery Institute2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 304, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 998-4747
-
2
Ucla2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Burkitt's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin K Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurvitz?
I love Dr. Hurvitz. She is compassionate and a great listener. I thank God I found her. She saved my life.
About Dr. Sara Hurvitz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972527810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurvitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurvitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurvitz works at
Dr. Hurvitz has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurvitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurvitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurvitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurvitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurvitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.