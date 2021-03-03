Dr. Sara Holzgen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Holzgen, DO
Overview
Dr. Sara Holzgen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Dr. Holzgen works at
Locations
-
1
Lakes Obgyn Specialist6401 Prairie St Ste 2100, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 727-7939
-
2
North Ottawa Womens Health1445 Sheldon Rd Ste 301, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (231) 672-7939
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holzgen?
Met with Dr.Holzgen for the first time today-and immediately felt comfortable with her. She is friendly and personable. Listened to my issues. Offered solutions. After being dismissed by other doctors, it was refreshing to find her!!
About Dr. Sara Holzgen, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215183892
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzgen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holzgen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holzgen works at
Dr. Holzgen has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holzgen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzgen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzgen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.