Dr. Sara Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Herman, MD is a Dermatologist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Hastings1761 W M 43 Hwy Ste 2, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions (269) 206-8515
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Grand Rapids2525 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 274-2863Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herman?
When Dr Herman relocated, I chose to drive almost 2 hours to stay with her. I need a dermatologist I can trust and have faith in. She is the best. She is concerned about you as a person and shows she cares about what is going on in your life. Everyone in her office was great also. I am glad I stayed with her. The drive was well worth it
About Dr. Sara Herman, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1689932261
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University DMC Hospitals
- Crittenton Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.