Overview

Dr. Sara Herman, MD is a Dermatologist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at Forefront Dermatology - Hastings in Hastings, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.