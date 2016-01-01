Dr. Sara Helmi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Helmi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sara Helmi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palos Hills, IL.
Dr. Helmi works at
Locations
-
1
Tru Family Dental9957 S Roberts Rd, Palos Hills, IL 60465 Directions (708) 419-7262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Helmi?
About Dr. Sara Helmi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1134604960
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helmi accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Helmi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Helmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helmi works at
Dr. Helmi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.