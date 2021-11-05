See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Sara Hawatmeh, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sara Hawatmeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Hawatmeh works at Illumination Health, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Heart Institute
    2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 408, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 835-4873
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Arthritis
Emphysema
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Emphysema Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Missouri Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr Hawatmeh . She is very attentive and thourough and very personable . She took her time with me and didnt seemed rushed to get through the appointment . She answered all my questions and addressed my concerns. I am looking forward to continuing my health care under Dr Sara Hawatmeh.
    Laurie Scheetz — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Sara Hawatmeh, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1710368584
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Luke's Hospital
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Hawatmeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawatmeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawatmeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawatmeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawatmeh works at Illumination Health, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hawatmeh’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawatmeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawatmeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawatmeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawatmeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

