Dr. Sara Hawatmeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Hawatmeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
St. Louis Heart Institute2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 408, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 835-4873Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Healthcare USA
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Missouri Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Hawatmeh . She is very attentive and thourough and very personable . She took her time with me and didnt seemed rushed to get through the appointment . She answered all my questions and addressed my concerns. I am looking forward to continuing my health care under Dr Sara Hawatmeh.
About Dr. Sara Hawatmeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Miami
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
