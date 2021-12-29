Overview

Dr. Sara Hashemian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Hashemian works at Partners In Internal Medicine in Canton, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.