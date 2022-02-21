Dr. Sara Hargreaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargreaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Hargreaves, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Hargreaves, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, Bryan East Campus, Crete Area Medical Center, Lexington Regional Health Center and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Locations
Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery1500 S 48th St Ste 400, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 481-8500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brodstone Healthcare
- Bryan East Campus
- Crete Area Medical Center
- Lexington Regional Health Center
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hargreaves was wonderful. She explained why I needed surgery and the risks involved. She answered my questions. She took extra time to call my wife and explain the surgery to her and answer her questions as well. The surgery and recovery went smoothly.
About Dr. Sara Hargreaves, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1013141076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargreaves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargreaves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargreaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargreaves has seen patients for Embolism, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargreaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargreaves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargreaves.
