Dr. Sara Greer, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Sara Greer, MD is a dermatologist in Southlake, TX. Dr. Greer completed a residency at Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center. She currently practices at Greer Dermatology Southlake. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Greer is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greer Dermatology Southlake
    1200 N CARROLL AVE, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 631-0310
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Manifestations of Systemic Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • AARP
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Galaxy Health Network
  • Golden Rule
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Meritain Health
  • Starmark
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Sara Greer, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1023275963
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Georgetown University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 78 ratings
Patient Ratings (78)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sara Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

78 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

