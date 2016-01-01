Dr. Sara Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Greer, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Greer, MD is a dermatologist in Southlake, TX. Dr. Greer completed a residency at Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center. She currently practices at Greer Dermatology Southlake. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Greer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Greer Dermatology Southlake1200 N CARROLL AVE, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 631-0310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Starmark
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sara Greer, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1023275963
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Greer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
