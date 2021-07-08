Dr. Sara Goel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Goel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Goel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Goel works at
Locations
Greater Houston Interventional Pain Associates4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 208, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 777-7246Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The visit went smoothly! She is attentive and I feel we accomplished a lot in just one visit. She came up with a treatment plan that I feel comfortable with, explained everything, and reduced my anxiety too. Thanks Dr. G
About Dr. Sara Goel, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1023244431
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
