Dr. Sara Gaspard, MD

Dermatology
2 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sara Gaspard, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Gaspard works at Comprehensive Dermatology Center in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fetal Diagnostic Center of Pasadena Inc.
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-7790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sara Gaspard, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023253473
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Gaspard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaspard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaspard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaspard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaspard works at Comprehensive Dermatology Center in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gaspard’s profile.

    Dr. Gaspard has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaspard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaspard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaspard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaspard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaspard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

