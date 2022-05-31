Dr. Sara Garrido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Garrido, MD
Dr. Sara Garrido, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Dr. Garrido has been my oncologist of choice after being referred to her by Dr. Mendez. She was always available for me throughout the cancer journey I underwent and I have only great things to say about Dr. Garrido; she is totally dedicated to her patients. She appreciates and respects her patient’s questioning and has responses to make one at ease. The walk was very challenging for me as far as side effects of all the treatments I underwent nevertheless Dr. Garrido was open and understandable when I shared my decisions at certain points. Guissel and the rest of Dr. Garrido’s team make sure no detail, request or reply gets overlooked and follow ups emails and phone calls. Miami Cancer Institute has been my safe heaven because of Dr. Garrido and the rest of my health team that I had next to me throughout this health challenge. I am grateful for the professionalism, expertise and care that it’s given to me by Dr. Garrido. Thank you!!
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington|University of Washington - Hematology/Oncology
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine|Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
