Overview

Dr. Sara Garrido, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Garrido works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

