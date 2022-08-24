Overview

Dr. Sara Frost, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Frost works at East Ann Arbor Internal Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.