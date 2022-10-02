Overview

Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Fredrickson works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.