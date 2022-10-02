Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group473 W Army Trail Rd Ste 107, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 307-7799
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 307-7799
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 410, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 307-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Its been a while, +20 yrs, but Dr Frederickson treated my breast cancer when I was younger and her kindness and professionalism and skill still remains a turning point in my life. Cancer was scary but with a confident doctor who cares, made the world of difference. She remains one of the most important and memorable people in my life. Great doctor!
About Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hosp Syst
- Greenville Hospital System
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
