Dr. Sara Farag, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sara Farag, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Farag works at HSMF Womens Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HSMF Womens Care
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste M101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2020
    First visit today and I have got to say she is wonderful. Explains every detail & makes you feel at ease. She takes so much time out to explain everything. Her staff is also very caring & understanding. If their was a 10 rating that is what I have rated this doctor & her staff. Plus. If you want a GYN I would highly recommend this doctor.
    Oct 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sara Farag, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1831464932
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Penn State University
    Dr. Sara Farag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farag has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farag works at HSMF Womens Care in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Farag’s profile.

    Dr. Farag has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

