Overview

Dr. Sara Farag, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Farag works at HSMF Womens Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.