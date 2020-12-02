Overview

Dr. Sara Durkee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA.



Dr. Durkee works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.