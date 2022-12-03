Overview

Dr. Sara Downs, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from Kansas City College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Downs works at Pinellas Internal Medicine Associates in Pinellas Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.