Dr. Sara Dickie, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sara Dickie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago, Prtitzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Dickie works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Morton Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    1220 Meadow Rd Ste 210, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 675-9711
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Surgical Aesthetics and Reconstructive Arts
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 130, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 470-8740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Giant Pigmented Nevus Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sara Dickie, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063659001
    Education & Certifications

    • NorthShore University HealthSystem
    • University of Chicago
    • University of Chicago, Prtitzker School of Medicine
    • Oberlin
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Dickie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

