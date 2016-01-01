Overview

Dr. Sara Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tewksbury, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Merrimack Family Medicine in Tewksbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.